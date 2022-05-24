Advertise with Us
Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move across the Mid-South this week

5 Day rain chane for May 24 - 28, 2022 (as of 9 AM CT May 24)
5 Day rain chane for May 24 - 28, 2022 (as of 9 AM CT May 24)(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm front will lift northward across the region Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined the Mid-South under a Level 1 threat for severe weather. This means the severe weather threat is low, but among the scattered showers could be an isolated thunderstorm that produces gusty wind, hail, and heavy rainfall.

Sever Weather Risk for Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Sever Weather Risk for Tuesday, May 24, 2022(WMC)

Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight.

For Wednesday, the rain will be more widespread as a cold front sweeps across the region.

Again, a Level 1 threat for severe weather is also in place for Wednesday. While a few strong to severe storms with gusty winds and hail are possible, the main threat will turn to localized flooding.

Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, May 25, 2022(WMC)

Several rounds of heavy rain will move through Thursday.

Rainfall amounts will generally be between 1.5 and 2 inches with locally higher amounts.

It’s possible the National Weather Service will issue a Flood Watch.

Estimated Rainfall May 24 - 26, 2022
Estimated Rainfall May 24 - 26, 2022(WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this event, so stay tuned for updates!

Have a way to get alerts!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Behind the cold front, a big ridge of high pressure (dry weather) will build on Friday and through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will climb back into the 80s and humidity values will also remain comfortable.

Dry and warm weather looks to remain over the region through at least early next week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Some sunshine possible late today followed by more rain tomorrow