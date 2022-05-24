Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Search continues for Texas woman accused in cyclist’s death

A manhunt is underway in the suspected murder of a professional cyclist. (CNN, KEYE, Derek Betcher for Belgian Waffle Ride/Instagram, Red Bull, Getty Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The search is continuing for a Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin.

Authorities issued a murder warrant last week for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Wilson was a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, and the 25-year-old Vermont native was in Austin for a cycling event at the time of her death.

An affidavit says Wilson previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend and that Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance footage outside the home where Wilson was killed.

Authorities say Armstrong last spoke with police on May 13.

Her father, Michael Armstrong, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he doesn’t believe that his daughter could have killed Wilson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

