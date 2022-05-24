Scattered showers and storms will arrive this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The pattern will shift today as we start to see daily chances of rain and storms as a warm front lifts northward across the region. This, ahead of a cold front that slowly moves through tomorrow and into Thursday. A few storms could contain gusty wind, hail, and heavy rainfall both today and tomorrow. Rainfall amounts will generally be between 1.5 and 2 inches with locally higher amounts.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening and highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms with lows in the upper 60s and northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with periods of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern will remain with scattered showers or storms through early Thursday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. By Friday a drier pattern will emerge with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 with lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND & MEMORIAL DAY: The weekend and Memorial Day looks dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny each day with highs in the mid to upper and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

