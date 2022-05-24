Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms will arrive this afternoon

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The pattern will shift today as we start to see daily chances of rain and storms as a warm front lifts northward across the region. This, ahead of a cold front that slowly moves through tomorrow and into Thursday. A few storms could contain gusty wind, hail, and heavy rainfall both today and tomorrow. Rainfall amounts will generally be between 1.5 and 2 inches with locally higher amounts.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening and highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms with lows in the upper 60s and northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with periods of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern will remain with scattered showers or storms through early Thursday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. By Friday a drier pattern will emerge with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 with lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND & MEMORIAL DAY: The weekend and Memorial Day looks dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny each day with highs in the mid to upper and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Mid-South Kroger fined $13K due to child labor law violations
Tyreke Walker, 14, is missing after he was pulled out by a rip current in Orange Beach.
‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma

Latest News

5 Day rain chane for May 24 - 28, 2022 (as of 9 AM CT May 24)
Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move across the Mid-South this week
ET
Tuesday Morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - May 24, 2022 (4 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
A wet and unsettled pattern begins today
Rain and storms arrive Tuesday afternoon
Warmer tomorrow with rain and storms in the afternoon