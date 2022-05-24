Results of Starbucks union vote delayed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vote that was expected Tuesday to unionize a Starbucks location on Poplar Avenue has been delayed.

A group of former and current Starbucks employees have been working for months to unionize the location at the corner of Poplar Avenue and South Prescott Street.

The vote was delayed by the National Labor Relations Board because only a few ballots were received in the mail. The board believes that is due to a delay in mail delivery.

The board says employers and the union agreed to postpone the count until June 7, to allow more time for ballots to be returned.

The now called ‘Memphis 7′ says they were fired in early February after announcing they wanted to unionize.

Earlier in May, the National Labor Relations Board asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee to issue an injunction that would allow the workers to be reinstated at the Poplar Ave location.

“Without immediate interim relief from this Court, Starbucks could irreparably harm the campaign in Memphis, and send a chilling message to its employees across the country that they too will suffer the same fate as the terminated Memphis employees if they dare to exercise their right to engage in protected activities. It is crucial that these seven employees be reinstated and that Starbucks cease its unlawful conduct immediately so that all Starbucks workers can fully and freely exercise their labor rights,” says Region 15 Regional Director Kathleen McKinney

