Poor People’s Campaign marches, ends nationwide tour in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A national campaign to end poverty, advance voting rights, raise wages and more made a stop in Memphis.

The Poor People’s Campaign is demanding that lawmakers pay attention to poor and low income people by improving their quality of life and bringing them to the table when voting and creating legislation.

Hundreds of Mid-Southerners joined the Poor People’s Campaign on the last stop of their national tour for moral revival, marching from Robert R. Church Park to the National Civil Rights Museum demanding the end of systematic racism, poverty, and more.

Memphian Kira Tucker joined the march Monday. She says young people are vital to this movement.

“I think it’s just very important especially for young people like me to add our voices to the fight and ensure that we continue the fight that Dr. King and others passed the torch to us, that we continue that fight and not let it die out,” said Tucker.

The Poor People’s Campaign originally planned this nationwide tour in 2020, but had to delay it due to the pandemic.

According to the campaign, in 2020, 2.5 million Tennesseans, 1.2 million Arkansans and 1.3 million Mississippians were poor or low income.

“With this re-launch of the campaign, We’re still fighting against the same interlocking injustices that King was talking about. This is why Memphis is this last stop,” said Poor People’s Campaign volunteer Tony Eskridge.

Eskridge says it was important for the tour to end in the Bluff City to carry on the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“In 2024, if they don’t move, we’re coming back and then we’re going to engage all across the country in mass non-violent civil disobedience until there is a fundamental change in this country,” said Poor People’s Campaign Co-Chair Reverend Dr. William Barber.

The Poor People’s Campaign will gather in Washington, D.C. June 18.

