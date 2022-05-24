Off and on rain and storms through Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain and storms will continue off and on tonight, tomorrow and Thursday as a front moves into the areas. A few storms could contain gusty wind, hail, and heavy rainfall both tonight and tomorrow. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Pockets of heavy rain possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s with a southeast wind at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with periods of showers and storms. Heavy rain or wind will be the main issue. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the low 60s.

LATE WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern will remain with scattered showers or storms through early Thursday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. A drier pattern will emerge Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60 Friday night.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look dry with a mostly sunny sky each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90.

