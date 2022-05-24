Advertise with Us
Miss. Highway Patrol trooper’s badge, gun stolen in Memphis

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was the victim of a theft in Memphis.

The theft happened in the parking lot outside Esporta Fitness on Polo Grounds Boulevard on May 20 around 2 p.m.

Memphis police said someone broke into the trooper’s personal vehicle and stole a handgun, his trooper badge and ID, and his wallet with a driver’s license, bank cards and money.

According to the police report, video surveillance showed a man wearing a yellow safety vest stealing the items. He then left the scene in a Chevy Silverado.

