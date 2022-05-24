Memphis and Shelby County Humane Society awarded $250K grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Government leaders gathered Monday to raise awareness around the importance of pet adoptions and to award a $250,000 grant to the Memphis and Shelby County Humane Society.

Memphis and Shelby County Humane Society Executive Director Ellen Zahariadis joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the funding with be use and the impact it will have.

“The support of Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Commission has been a lifeline to the pets and pet owners we serve,” Zahariadis said. “Additionally, we play a pivotal role in Shelby County’s public health and safety and provide support and relieve some of the burden municipal shelters in the area. Without this support, there would undoubtedly be thousands of pets on our streets instead of in a safe and loving home.”

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.