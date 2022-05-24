Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MEM launches nonstop flights to Cancun

Tourists enjoy the beach at the resort city of Cancun, Mexico, Friday June 12, 2009.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nonstop flight from Memphis to Cancun is launching just in time for the summer.

The flights will depart from Memphis on Sundays at 8:35 a.m. through July 24.

The return flights are departing from Cancun on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m.

The flights will be operated by VivaAerobus on a 180-seat Airbus 320.

