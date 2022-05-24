MEM launches nonstop flights to Cancun
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nonstop flight from Memphis to Cancun is launching just in time for the summer.
The flights will depart from Memphis on Sundays at 8:35 a.m. through July 24.
The return flights are departing from Cancun on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m.
The flights will be operated by VivaAerobus on a 180-seat Airbus 320.
