MEM launches nonstop flights to Cancun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nonstop flight from Memphis to Cancun is launching just in time for the summer.

The flights will depart from Memphis on Sundays at 8:35 a.m. through July 24.

The return flights are departing from Cancun on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m.

The flights will be operated by VivaAerobus on a 180-seat Airbus 320.

