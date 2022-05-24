Former Tiger Calvin Austin dons the black and gold for the first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last time we saw Calvin Austin, he was terrorizing secondaries as a wide receiver for the Memphis Tigers.

The next time you see him on the field, he’ll be doing the same in the NFL as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Austin, number 19, is one of 42 of this year’s most collectible rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft. He and the rest gathered in Los Angeles this weekend for the NFL Player’s Association Rookie Premier presented by Panini.

The annual event features one of the most anticipated events for the rookie class, outside of shaking the commissioner’s hand on Draft night, and that’s wearing their team uniform for the first time during a photo shoot inside the LA Coliseum with the NFLPA’s exclusive Trading Card Licensee, Panini America.

Austin was drafted in the 4th round, number 138 all by Pittsburgh. He’s expected to play in the slot with the Steelers.

The former Harding Academy star is still pinching himself his NFL dream is coming true.

CALVIN AUSTIN:”We have a ton of impactful people on offense. And I just want to come to the team and continue that, continue to make impact plays whether that’s on offense or special teams. Just regardless of what I’m doing, and whatever my role is, I just want to be impactful and make plays,” Austin said.

Austin is coming off back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons for the Tigers. His legitimate 4.3 speed makes him an instant threat as both a wideout and a punt returner.

