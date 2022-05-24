Advertise with Us
Former Rebel Corral happy to be in Carolina

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is tackled by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell (96)...
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMC) - Former Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral now wears the colors of the Carolina Panthers.

After throwing for more than 3,300 yards and 20 touchdowns, plus rushing for 11 more scores with the Rebels, Corral says he’s more than ready to try and do it in the NFL, and says there’s not a better spot to try than with Carolina.

”To wear this Panthers uniform, it feels great,” he said. “It’s definitely a dream come true. And I’m happy to be a Carolina Panther. It’s definitely going to be a lot of work leading up to the season, of course. It’s always going to be a grind. Y’know, just gotta focus on the little things, control what you can control and everything will take care of itself.

Corral is just one of five college quarterbacks since 2000 to register a 3,300-plus passing yard campaign, while throwing five or fewer interceptions, and rushing for double-digit touchdowns.

