Day care license revoked after child’s death in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Education is the Key Children’s Learning Center has surrendered its child care license.

The news comes days after a toddler died after being left in a car outside the day care.

Tennessee Department of Human Services launched an investigation after the child’s death.

TDHS says the day care was authorized to transport children, but the vehicle that the child was found in was not.

The day care was issued a license in February 2017 and has had no violations since opening.

Per Memphis police, preliminary information points to a heat exhaustion death, but that has not been confirmed as the cause.

Temperatures reached a near-record high of 91 in Memphis on Thursday. With temperatures that high, the internal temperature in a car can reach over 130 degrees.

No one has been charged in connection to the child’s death.

