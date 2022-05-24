Data shows alarming increase in alcohol, drugs & suicide deaths in first year of pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Research is beginning to come out showing the impacts of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a 20% one-year increase in the number of combined deaths related to alcohol, drugs, and suicide.

Rhea Farberman, Director of Strategic Communication at Trust for America’s Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about this new data, along with how Tennessee fares compared to the national average.

