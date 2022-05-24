Advertise with Us
Data shows alarming increase in alcohol, drugs & suicide deaths in first year of pandemic

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Research is beginning to come out showing the impacts of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a 20% one-year increase in the number of combined deaths related to alcohol, drugs, and suicide.

Rhea Farberman, Director of Strategic Communication at Trust for America’s Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about this new data, along with how Tennessee fares compared to the national average.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

