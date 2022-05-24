Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse

Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State Farm Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Rock group Aerosmith announced Tuesday that frontman Steven Tyler has relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program.

In a tweet, Aerosmith said Tyler entered the treatment program “to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

The band said they will be canceling the first set of their Las Vegas residency dates in June and July while Tyler “focuses on his recovery and well-being.”

Aerosmith’s next residency in Las Vegas is set for Sept. 14, and the band is still scheduled to perform in Maine and Massachusetts earlier that month.

