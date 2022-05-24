901 FC in first place in USL east

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You should start taking note, Memphis. We’ve got a really good professional soccer team on our hands, and the best may be yet to come.

Memphis 901 FC is in first place in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Division.

The 901 coming off two-straight shutouts, outscoring the opposition 8-Nil in the process.

Sunday’s 5-Nil Whitewash at Loudoun United in Virginia runs the Boys in Blue’s record to 8-2-1 on the season with 25 points.

That’s a point ahead of perennial power Louisville City FC, and newcomer Detroit FC, who are both a point back. But, that’s not all.

Another first for the 901 with, not one, but two players nominated for USL Championship Player of the Week.

Jeremy Kelly recorded a goal and an assist in both of Memphis’ last two victories against LA Galaxy 2 and Loudon United. He has a league-leading six assists so far this season. And Phillip Goodrum is also up for the weekly top honor.

Goodrum quite prolific with two goals and two assists in the last two matches. He is the Club Leader with five goals this season.

901 FC Head Coach Ben Pirmann says it’s all about the work his team puts in every single day.

“We know the results are part of the process,” said Pirmann. “We know the results are based on the performance. So, we just focus on improving. Making sure we improve every single day. We want to keep pushing on and get better and better, but our goal is to make the playoffs, and then we keep pushing on, and keep going and going from there. The better we do, the higher the expectation. The higher the expectation, the more we want to push. So, hopefully, we can keep our good form going, but, for us, it’s just one day at a time and keep pushing from there.”

901 FC is back at home for its next match, but it’s got a little while to get ready.

The Boys in Blue don’t play again until Saturday, June 4 against Atlanta United 2 downtown at AutoZone Park.

