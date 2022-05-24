Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2 Tigers earn all-AAC baseball honors

By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The college baseball season is heading into conference tournament time. That means all-conference players are announced, and the Memphis Tigers have two of them.

Right-handed pitcher Landon Gartman and Designated Hitter Jacob Compton earned spots on the American Athletic Conference First Team.

Gartman was the lone unanimous selection among the first team, while the right-handed starter was also named the conference’s Newcomer Pitcher of the Year. 

He had a 6-1 record on the mound, with 88 strikeouts and only 26 walks in 79 innings pitched.

At the Plate, Compton led the Tigers in Home Runs with nine. His 52 RBI was 2nd in the AAC. Compton led the conference in doubles with 17. 

The Tigers open play in the AAC Tournament as the number 7 seed in Clearwater, Florida, on Tuesday. They’ll take on #2-Seed UCF at 3 p.m.

