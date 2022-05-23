Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Warmer tomorrow with rain and storms in the afternoon

By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will break up some tonight and we may see a stray shower, but most will remain dry. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 60s with a few spots in the upper 50s. Warmer temperatures for Tuesday but an approaching front will bring rain and storms back to the forecast tomorrow afternoon.
A few storms could contain gusty wind, hail, and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a stray shower possible and lows in the lower 60s. Wind out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening and highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms with lows in the upper 60s and northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

THE WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern will remain with scattered showers or storms from Tuesday through early Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. By Friday a drier pattern will emerge with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend looks dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Mid-South Kroger fined $13K due to child labor law violations
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
One person shot at outdoor music festival in Batesville, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival
Deborah Marion, the mother of Lorenzen Wright, sits behind Sherra Wright in court July 25, 2019...
Sherra Wright denied parole in Lorenzen Wright’s murder

Latest News

Mainly dry today but rain chances increase Tuesday evening
Some sunshine possible late today followed by more rain tomorrow
WMC First Alert Weather
Several days of rain this week will give way to a beautiful weekend
Dry for most tomorrow but more rain and storms Tuesday
Cloudy tonight with a passing shower possible
More clouds that rain but can't rule out a few showers along and south of I-40 through tonight
Cloudy & cooler today with a few showers