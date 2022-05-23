Warmer tomorrow with rain and storms in the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will break up some tonight and we may see a stray shower, but most will remain dry. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 60s with a few spots in the upper 50s. Warmer temperatures for Tuesday but an approaching front will bring rain and storms back to the forecast tomorrow afternoon.

A few storms could contain gusty wind, hail, and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a stray shower possible and lows in the lower 60s. Wind out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening and highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms with lows in the upper 60s and northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

THE WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern will remain with scattered showers or storms from Tuesday through early Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. By Friday a drier pattern will emerge with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend looks dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

