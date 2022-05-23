Advertise with Us
St. Jude patient designs his own monster truck

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Calvin, a 13-year-old St. Jude patient, had his artwork on display at the Monster Jam World Finals this weekend.

Calvin drew the emoji-covered truck when Monster Jam drivers came to visit the hospital in 2019. Now, Calvin’s drawing has come to life on the 10.5-foot, 12,000-pound monster truck.

Calvin was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue cancer, and goes to St. Jude for chemotherapy and proton therapy.

“Calvin is quick-witted, happy-go-lucky and strong-willed,” said his mom, Tiffany. “He fights through the pain, and he’s a really happy kid.”

St. Jude officials say Monster Jam has raised more than $100,000 for the hospital since 2020.

A limited edition diecast version of the Emoji Strong truck also went on sale with proceeds going directly to St. Jude.

A first look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

