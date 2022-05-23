St. Jude patient designs his own monster truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Calvin, a 13-year-old St. Jude patient, had his artwork on display at the Monster Jam World Finals this weekend.

Calvin drew the emoji-covered truck when Monster Jam drivers came to visit the hospital in 2019. Now, Calvin’s drawing has come to life on the 10.5-foot, 12,000-pound monster truck.

Calvin was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue cancer, and goes to St. Jude for chemotherapy and proton therapy.

“Calvin is quick-witted, happy-go-lucky and strong-willed,” said his mom, Tiffany. “He fights through the pain, and he’s a really happy kid.”

St. Jude officials say Monster Jam has raised more than $100,000 for the hospital since 2020.

A limited edition diecast version of the Emoji Strong truck also went on sale with proceeds going directly to St. Jude.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.