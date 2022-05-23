Advertise with Us
Some sunshine today followed by more rain tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will linger this morning but some sunshine will be possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s today. Rain will move back in Tuesday as a cold front track across the Mid-South. Rain chances will then extend through early Thursday. For now, severe thunderstorms do not look likely.

TODAY: Cloudy to start along with a stray shower possible and some sun late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, winds northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and lows in the lower 60s. Wind out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern will remain with scattered showers or storms from Tuesday through early Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. By Friday a drier pattern will emerge with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend looks dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

