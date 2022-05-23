Several days of rain this week will give way to a beautiful weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower will be possible today with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Temperatures will remain cool as we will see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through midweek. For now, severe thunderstorms do not look likely.

NORMAL HIGH : 84

NORMAL LOW: 64

TODAY: Cloudy to start along with a stray shower possible and some sun late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, winds northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and lows in the lower 60s. Wind out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern returns with scattered showers or storms Tuesday through early Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. By Friday a drier pattern will emerge with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend looks dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

