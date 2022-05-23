Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Several days of rain this week will give way to a beautiful weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower will be possible today with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Temperatures will remain cool as we will see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through midweek. For now, severe thunderstorms do not look likely.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 84
  • NORMAL LOW: 64

Send us your weather pictures!

TODAY: Cloudy to start along with a stray shower possible and some sun late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, winds northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and lows in the lower 60s. Wind out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern returns with scattered showers or storms Tuesday through early Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. By Friday a drier pattern will emerge with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend looks dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

One person shot at outdoor music festival in Batesville, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival
First look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
A first look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
One of Shelby County's first black deputies passed at the age of 90. Family and friends reflect...
Remembering William Hughes: Family, friends speak on legacy of one of Shelby County’s first black deputies
A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students.
Officer joins students on dance floor at high school prom: ‘We were rocking’
The drugs found and arrests made on May 19.
3 arrested, over $600K in drugs seized by Shelby County deputies

Latest News

Dry for most tomorrow but more rain and storms Tuesday
Cloudy tonight with a passing shower possible
More clouds that rain but can't rule out a few showers along and south of I-40 through tonight
Cloudy & cooler today with a few showers
WMC First Alert Weather
Storms end overnight and cooler Sunday
Rain and storms will be likely this evening
Rain & storms at times this weekend & more rain next week