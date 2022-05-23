Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Man slipped out of handcuffs, escaped back seat of police car

Jarvis Jones
Jarvis Jones(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers had some trouble taking a suspect into custody on Friday.

Officers were at Creekside Meadow Apartments where they recover3ed two stolen vehicles when they recognized a white Infiniti pull into the apartment complex that had also been reported stolen.

Upon seeing police, the vehicle pulled a U-turn and left the complex.

Officers followed as the vehicle sped down Airways Boulevard at 70 miles per hour.

The vehicle made a hard turn on Nellie Road and hit the curb when the driver got out and ran.

Police took the man, later identified as 26-year-old Jarvis Jones, into custody.

Inside the car was a pregnant woman and two children in the backseat. Jones told police he is the father of all of the children.

After Jones was put in the back of the police car, officers say he slipped out of his handcuffs, opened the door and ran away.

After a brief pursuit, officers took Jones into custody again.

Officers also recovered a loaded handgun, which they say Jones illegally owned as a convicted felon.

Jones is charged with two counts of evading arrest, reckless driving, theft of property/motor vehicles, two counts of child abuse and neglect, escape, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
One person shot at outdoor music festival in Batesville, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival
Mid-South Kroger fined $13K due to child labor law violations
Deborah Marion, the mother of Lorenzen Wright, sits behind Sherra Wright in court July 25, 2019...
Sherra Wright denied parole in Lorenzen Wright’s murder
First look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
A first look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

Latest News

The Mighty Mississippi River, America’s quintessential waterway, is being celebrated for the...
Mighty Mississippi River added as national forever stamp
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
5 dead, 6 more hospitalized this past weekend in Memphis: residents and city leaders react
The new Tigers-themed truck for MFD
MFD reveals blue and grey Tigers-themed truck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (May 23, 2022) - Feld Entertainment® surprised St. Jude Children's Research...
St. Jude patient designs his own monster truck