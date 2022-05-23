Police: Man slipped out of handcuffs, escaped back seat of police car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers had some trouble taking a suspect into custody on Friday.

Officers were at Creekside Meadow Apartments where they recover3ed two stolen vehicles when they recognized a white Infiniti pull into the apartment complex that had also been reported stolen.

Upon seeing police, the vehicle pulled a U-turn and left the complex.

Officers followed as the vehicle sped down Airways Boulevard at 70 miles per hour.

The vehicle made a hard turn on Nellie Road and hit the curb when the driver got out and ran.

Police took the man, later identified as 26-year-old Jarvis Jones, into custody.

Inside the car was a pregnant woman and two children in the backseat. Jones told police he is the father of all of the children.

After Jones was put in the back of the police car, officers say he slipped out of his handcuffs, opened the door and ran away.

After a brief pursuit, officers took Jones into custody again.

Officers also recovered a loaded handgun, which they say Jones illegally owned as a convicted felon.

Jones is charged with two counts of evading arrest, reckless driving, theft of property/motor vehicles, two counts of child abuse and neglect, escape, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

