Overnight shootings in Memphis leave 1 dead, 2 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings in the span of five hours across the city.

Investigators say officers responded to the first shooting around 12:45 a.m. Monday on Union Avenue. The victim was rushed to the hospital by private vehicle where he died.

Another shooting call came in around 4:27 a.m. reporting a shooting on Park Avenue. The victim was rushed to the hospital by private vehicle and is listed in critical condition.

Around 4:34 a.m. a shooting on Macon Road left a man in critical condition.

No suspect information is available in any of these cases.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information on these cases.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.