Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Overnight shootings in Memphis leave 1 dead, 2 injured

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings in the span of five hours across the city.

Investigators say officers responded to the first shooting around 12:45 a.m. Monday on Union Avenue. The victim was rushed to the hospital by private vehicle where he died.

Another shooting call came in around 4:27 a.m. reporting a shooting on Park Avenue. The victim was rushed to the hospital by private vehicle and is listed in critical condition.

Around 4:34 a.m. a shooting on Macon Road left a man in critical condition.

No suspect information is available in any of these cases.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information on these cases.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

One person shot at outdoor music festival in Batesville, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival
First look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
A first look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
One of Shelby County's first black deputies passed at the age of 90. Family and friends reflect...
Remembering William Hughes: Family, friends speak on legacy of one of Shelby County’s first black deputies
A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students.
Officer joins students on dance floor at high school prom: ‘We were rocking’

Latest News

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Deborah Marion, the mother of Lorenzen Wright, sits behind Sherra Wright in court July 25, 2019...
Sherra Wright denied parole in Lorenzen Wright’s murder
The first of several flights expected from Europe arrived Sunday in Indianapolis.
2nd shipment of baby formula to arrive in US Wednesday
Push for adoption, foster reform legislation continues as Tennessee anticipates Roe v. Wade ruling