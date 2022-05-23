Advertise with Us
National Cancer Canine Registry offers hope to dog lovers

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 1 in 4 dogs will develop a tumor at some stage in their life.

Veterinary Cancer Specialist Dr. Sue Ettinger and Jaguar Health Founder and CEO Lisa Conte joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about a first-of-its-kind National Canine Cancer Registry.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

