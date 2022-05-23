National Cancer Canine Registry offers hope to dog lovers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 1 in 4 dogs will develop a tumor at some stage in their life.

Veterinary Cancer Specialist Dr. Sue Ettinger and Jaguar Health Founder and CEO Lisa Conte joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about a first-of-its-kind National Canine Cancer Registry.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.