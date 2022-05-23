Multi-vehicle crash shuts down lanes on I-40 in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Lanes in both directions on I-40 are closed this morning due to a serious crash in Jackson, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on I-40 between Christmasville Road and Campbell Street. Traffic is backed up to Highway 70.

THP says this was an injury crash but did not specify the severity of the injuries or how many people were injured.

Debris from the crash is expected to be cleared momentarily. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.