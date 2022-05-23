Advertise with Us
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down lanes on I-40 in Jackson

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Lanes in both directions on I-40 are closed this morning due to a serious crash in Jackson, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on I-40 between Christmasville Road and Campbell Street. Traffic is backed up to Highway 70.

THP says this was an injury crash but did not specify the severity of the injuries or how many people were injured.

Debris from the crash is expected to be cleared momentarily. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution.

