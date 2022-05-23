Mississippi State softball upsets Florida State to advance to their first Super Regional appearance in program history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTOK) - Mississippi State advances to their first Super Regional appearance in program history after upsetting Florida State in the NCAA tournament in Tallahassee.

Neshoba Central alumna, Aspen Wesley, pitched a shut out to give Mississippi State a 6-0 win over Florida State to force a game seven.

Mississippi State would battle as the underdogs in the final game but would come up on top 4-3.

Florida State becomes the first number two seed to fall in the regional round in NCAA history.

This is Mississippi State’s first Super Regional appearance and they will host it.

Dates and times are to be announced.

