Mighty Mississippi River added as national forever stamp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South will be highlighted nationally for years to come. The Mighty Mississippi River, America’s quintessential waterway, is being celebrated for the major role it has played in the national economy.

The United States Postal Service rolled out 10 new stamps included in its new portfolio to represent the ten states that border the river. Each year USPS receives around 30,000 stamp ideas and roughly 25 to 30 topics are chosen.

Monday, the dedication ceremony unveiled why Memphis was chosen as the city to unveil its new set of stamps.

“Well, we chose Memphis because we wanted to do it at the Beale Street Landing. Not only does it provide a great backdrop, but the American cream voyage was here,” said Chief Postal Inspection Gary Barksdale. “The American cream voyage really represents not only the city of Memphis but it travels up and down the Mississippi river so we wanted to do it in Memphis.”

Monday’s ceremony was not just filled with Mid-Southerners, many stamp collectors from across the country were in attendance to get their hands on the first edition of the Mighty Mississippi collection.

You can share your collection by using the hashtag #MightyMississippiStamps. Stamps can be purchased online and found here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.