MFD reveals blue and grey Tigers-themed truck

The new Tigers-themed truck for MFD(MFD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department unveiled their new University of Memphis-inspired firetruck Monday.

The truck is blue-and-grey tiger striped and features the Tigers logo on the side.

MFD says the truck has been in the works for years, but they’ve finally been able to bring it to fruition.

“There’s not many fire departments that I know of in the country that have an engine that looks like this,” Chief Gina Sweat said.

