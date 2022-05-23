Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Memphis using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Aldo’s Pizza Pies

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (603 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 100 S Main St Ste 101 Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38103-2970

#29. Buckley’s Grill

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 5355 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3610

#28. Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$$$

Address: 712 W Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117-4504

#27. One & Only BBQ

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 1779 Kirby Pkwy #1a, Memphis, TN 38138-3666

#26. Seasons 52

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 6085 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-4708

#25. The BBQ Shop

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 1782 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2642

#24. Blues City Cafe

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,465 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 138 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3712

#23. South of Beale

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 361 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4207

#22. Huey’s Downtown

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,153 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 77 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103-3011

#21. Texas de Brazil

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (683 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

Price: $$$$

Address: 150 Peabody Place Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38103

#20. The Beauty Shop Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 966 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-561

#19. Lafayette’s Music Room

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Bar, American

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 2119 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501

#18. Corky’s BBQ

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,520 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 5259 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3513

#17. Rizzo’s by Michael Patrick

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 492 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4443-

#16. Soul Fish Cafe - Poplar Avenue

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-440

#15. Huey’s Midtown

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 1927 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2623

#14. Marlowe’s Ribs & Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,670 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 4381 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-6407

#13. B.B. King’s Blues Club

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,180 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 143 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

#12. Majestic Grille

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,186 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Grill

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 145 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-3615

#11. The Soul Fish Cafe Inc

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 862 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104

#10. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (896 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $

Address: 730 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5216

#9. McEwen’s On Monroe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (642 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 120 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2512

#8. Paulette’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (896 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, International

Price: $$$$

Address: 50 Harbor Town Sq, Memphis, TN 38103-8918

#7. Itta Bena

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (536 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

Price: $$$$

Address: 145 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

#6. Brother Juniper’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 3519 Walker Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-5917

#5. Folk’s Folly Prime Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 551 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-4217

#4. Terrace At The River Inn

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (476 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 50 Harbor Town Sq, Memphis, TN 38103-8918

#3. Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

Price: $

Address: 45 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-5101

#2. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,376 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $

Address: 310 S Front St, Memphis, TN 38103-4112

#1. Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,763 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: $$$$

Price: not available

Address: 39 S Main St Southwest Corner of Main Street and Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103-5101

