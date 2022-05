Sherra Wright denied parole in Lorenzen Wright’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman sentenced for her involvement in the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright was denied parole.

After serving less than four years of her 30-year sentence Lorenzen’s ex-wife Sherra Wright made a bid for her freedom on May 11 to a parole board.

Due to the seriousness of the case, the board of parole independently reviewed Wright’s case and voted against her request for parole.

The board set a review hearing in five years -- May 2027.

