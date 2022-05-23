5 dead, 6 more hospitalized this past weekend in Memphis: residents and city leaders react

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Troubling numbers were reported from over the weekend in the city of Memphis.

The city saw, in total, 11 shootings, some of the worst numbers seen this year.

Residents are calling for a heightened vigilance in their neighborhoods, more community policing and patrols.

Of the 11 shootings, 5 of them were fatal, the other 6 resulting in hospitalization.

One of those fatal shootings happened on Ladue Street in Frayser Saturday night.

“It was a few young guys standing out there, I guess. I don’t know what happened,” said Carl Cole, who lives on Ladue Street. “I heard one shot. After that it was over with.”

Cole says he knew the young man who was killed but would not say the man’s name.

Seeing this type of violence on the street he’s lived on for over 20 years is a first for Cole.

“I feel sorry for the victim and whoever did this,” he said.

“We all are going to have to continue to step up. There are a lot of people that are, but some are sitting back waiting on police,” said Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan.

The Ladue Street shooting, and one other from the weekend, happened in Memphis Councilwoman Rhonda Logan’s district.

She said she’s partnered with MPD Chief CJ Davis to provide summer outlets and counseling resources for Memphis teens, a demographic that is featured more and more in the city’s crime.

“That is really important to gain that trust, to build that trust, for the community to see them. It’s more likely for someone to say something if they trust you,” Logan said.

Logan said council is also working in partnership with MPD on community policing, more patrols.

Patrols are something Cole would appreciate.

“I would like to see them in this neighborhood because this neighborhood is usually pretty quiet. I’d like to keep it that way,” he said.

There’s a lot of unknowns on the other shootings. Click here to read more.

Police ask anyone with information to call 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.