Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Rain early followed by clouds & cooler temperatures

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Storms have ended but rain will continue this morning. After the bulk of the rain exits late-morning skies will remain cloudy with a few showers possible this afternoon and evening. As a cold front move south a few isolated showers or a few heavy downpours will be possible, especially over northeast MS this through evening. Highs will only climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain totals will range from 1-3″.

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers this afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will linger and lows will fall near 60 degrees tonight with northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with and mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEK AHEAD: An unsettled weather pattern returns with scattered showers or storms Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the 60s. By Friday a drier pattern will emerge with partly cloudy skies Friday and highs in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend looks dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s both days and lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
A first look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
The drugs found and arrests made on May 19.
3 arrested, over $600K in drugs seized by Shelby County deputies
The scene of the crash
Train, 18-wheeler collide in Olive Branch
Man chased by police, steals squad car
Man chased by police, steals squad car
Rodger Bridges
West Memphis man convicted of molesting four young girls

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Storms end overnight and cooler Sunday
Rain and storms will be likely this evening
Rain & storms at times this weekend & more rain next week
Friday evening weather update
Tracking a stormy weekend pattern
WMC First Alert Weather
Windy and warm with weekend rain on the way