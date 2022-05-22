Rain early followed by clouds & cooler temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Storms have ended but rain will continue this morning. After the bulk of the rain exits late-morning skies will remain cloudy with a few showers possible this afternoon and evening. As a cold front move south a few isolated showers or a few heavy downpours will be possible, especially over northeast MS this through evening. Highs will only climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain totals will range from 1-3″.

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers this afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will linger and lows will fall near 60 degrees tonight with northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with and mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEK AHEAD: An unsettled weather pattern returns with scattered showers or storms Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the 60s. By Friday a drier pattern will emerge with partly cloudy skies Friday and highs in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend looks dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s both days and lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.