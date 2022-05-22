Poor People’s Campaign to hold march and rally in Memphis Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival will hold a march and rally in Memphis on Monday.

It’s part of a larger campaign and rally planned for the nation’s capital next month.

The Reverend Dr. Alvin O’Neal Jackson delivered a message about the plight of the nation’s poor during a service at First Baptist Church Broad in Memphis on Sunday.

“We ain’t giving up now. We are losing too many of our children, too many of our family, too many in our communities,” said Jackson.

Jackson is in town to drum up support for the Poor People’s Campaign.

The campaign is a revival of sorts of the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. helped organize before his assassination.

The goals then and now are largely the same.

It’s centered on economic justice for the 140 million Americans who Jackson says are poor and low-income.

“Nearly half of the people of this country are poor and low wealth,” said Jackson.

He said this includes three million Tennesseans, 1.4 million Arkansans and 1.5 million Mississippians.

Reverend Jackson says Memphis plays a critical role in the Poor People’s Campaign, both the original one in 1968 and the one today.

“Dr. King said either the movement lives or dies in Memphis. This is where it is,” said Jackson.

The Poor People’s Campaign hosted several events in Memphis this weekend leading up to the march and rally on Monday.

The march and rally in Memphis will start at 4:30 p.m. at Robert R. Church Park.

From there, participants will march to the National Civil Rights Museum.

An even bigger event, a march on Washington, D.C., is planned for June 18.

For more information visit https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.