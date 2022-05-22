Advertise with Us
Police: Man shot, killed on Ladue Street

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Ladue Street Saturday evening.

Police say one man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

