Police: Man shot, killed on Ladue Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Ladue Street Saturday evening.

Police say one man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

