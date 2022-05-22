Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Overnight shootings in Memphis leave two dead, another injured

Overnight shootings in Memphis leave two dead, another injured
Overnight shootings in Memphis leave two dead, another injured(WSMV)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis saw three shootings in just over three hours last night .

Memphis Police responded to the first shooting at 1:17 a.m. on Hunter Avenue.

Officers say one woman was found shot taken to Regional One in critical condition. No updates on her condition have been provided at this time.

There is no suspect information available at this time in the investigation.

MPD responded to the second shooting at 3:24 a.m. on Winchester Road.

Officers say one man was found shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

MPD responded to the third shooting at 4:22 a.m. on Mendenhall Road.

Officers say one man was found shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

All three incidents are ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
A first look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
The drugs found and arrests made on May 19.
3 arrested, over $600K in drugs seized by Shelby County deputies
The scene of the crash
Train, 18-wheeler collide in Olive Branch
Man chased by police, steals squad car
Man chased by police, steals squad car
A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students.
Officer joins students on dance floor at high school prom: ‘We were rocking’

Latest News

One person shot at Mississippi music festival
One person shot at Mississippi music festival
Grizz super fan battling Cerebral Palsy goes viral with tweet about Ja Morant
Grizz super fan battling Cerebral Palsy goes viral with tweet about Ja Morant
The Reverend Dr. Alvin O'Neal Jackson delivered a message about the plight of the nation's poor...
Poor People’s Campaign to hold march and rally in Memphis Monday
More clouds that rain but can't rule out a few showers along and south of I-40 through tonight
Sagay's Sunday afternoon First Alert Forecast