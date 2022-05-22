Overnight shootings in Memphis leave two dead, another injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis saw three shootings in just over three hours last night .
Memphis Police responded to the first shooting at 1:17 a.m. on Hunter Avenue.
Officers say one woman was found shot taken to Regional One in critical condition. No updates on her condition have been provided at this time.
There is no suspect information available at this time in the investigation.
MPD responded to the second shooting at 3:24 a.m. on Winchester Road.
Officers say one man was found shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
MPD responded to the third shooting at 4:22 a.m. on Mendenhall Road.
Officers say one man was found shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
All three incidents are ongoing investigations.
Anyone with information on any of these shootings is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
