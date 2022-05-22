Overnight shootings in Memphis leave two dead, another injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis saw three shootings in just over three hours last night .

Memphis Police responded to the first shooting at 1:17 a.m. on Hunter Avenue.

Officers say one woman was found shot taken to Regional One in critical condition. No updates on her condition have been provided at this time.

There is no suspect information available at this time in the investigation.

At 1:17am, MPD responded to a shooting at 1756 Hunter Avenue with a female shot. The victim was xported to ROH critical. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/znQC2AydFk — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 22, 2022

MPD responded to the second shooting at 3:24 a.m. on Winchester Road.

Officers say one man was found shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

At 3:34 am, officers responded to a shooting call at 6789 Winchester , where a male was shot. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/72hdn5INfj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 22, 2022

MPD responded to the third shooting at 4:22 a.m. on Mendenhall Road.

Officers say one man was found shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 4:22am, MPD responded to a shooting at 4400 Mendenhall Road with a male shot. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/fEZfLwXuob — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 22, 2022

All three incidents are ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

