One person shot at Mississippi music festival

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - An investigation is underway after a shooting at a North Mississippi music festival last night.

The Batesville Police Department says at the end of SpringFest shots were fired.

Police say the shooter and the victim knew each other, but neither person was from Panola County.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Oxford. in critical condition.

