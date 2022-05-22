Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

One person shot at Mississippi music festival

One person shot at Mississippi music festival
One person shot at Mississippi music festival(Source: Associated Press)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - An investigation is underway after a shooting at a North Mississippi music festival last night.

The Batesville Police Department says at the end of SpringFest shots were fired.

Police say the shooter and the victim knew each other, but neither person was from Panola County.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Oxford. in critical condition.

Action News 5 is working to learn more about this investigation and talk to people who were at the festival.

Hear more details tonight on Action News 5 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
A first look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
The drugs found and arrests made on May 19.
3 arrested, over $600K in drugs seized by Shelby County deputies
The scene of the crash
Train, 18-wheeler collide in Olive Branch
Man chased by police, steals squad car
Man chased by police, steals squad car
A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students.
Officer joins students on dance floor at high school prom: ‘We were rocking’

Latest News

Grizz super fan battling Cerebral Palsy goes viral with tweet about Ja Morant
Grizz super fan battling Cerebral Palsy goes viral with tweet about Ja Morant
The Reverend Dr. Alvin O'Neal Jackson delivered a message about the plight of the nation's poor...
Poor People’s Campaign to hold march and rally in Memphis Monday
Overnight shootings in Memphis leave two dead, another injured
Overnight shootings in Memphis leave two dead, another injured
More clouds that rain but can't rule out a few showers along and south of I-40 through tonight
Sagay's Sunday afternoon First Alert Forecast