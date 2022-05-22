Hundreds of MLGW customers without power after Saturday’s storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms knocked out hundreds of MLGW customers’ power Saturday night.

According to MLGW’s outage map, just over 1,000 customers are still without power over 24-hours later.

Action News 5 reached out to MLGW for an update on power restoration efforts and received the following statement:

“Crews are working to restore power. We expect 99% of all customers [currently without power] to be on by tomorrow evening.”

Action News 5 will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.