Cloudy tonight with a passing shower possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been cloudy and cooler today with a few showers at times. Clouds will linger tonight and early Monday but we could see some sunshine late afternoon Monday. It will be dry on Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s but rain will move back in Monday night as a cold front lift northward. Rain chances will then extend through early Thursday.

TONIGHT: Clouds will linger and a passing shower is possible with lows near 60 degrees and northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy to start along with a stray shower possible and some sun late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, winds northeast at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and lows in the lower 60s. Wind out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

THE WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern returns with scattered showers or storms Tuesday through early Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. By Friday a drier pattern will emerge with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend looks dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

