Truck driver shoots, kills another driver on highway, police say

The Kingsport Police Department reports a truck driver shot and killed another truck driver...
The Kingsport Police Department reports a truck driver shot and killed another truck driver after the trucks made contact on the highway.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened between two truck drivers on Friday.

The Kingsport Police Department reports officers were called about a shooting on Interstate 81 between two motorists at about 4:45 p.m.

Authorities said the incident started when two tractor-trailers made contact with one another on the highway.

The commercial truck drivers then pulled to the side of the road, but for unknown reasons, officers said the situation escalated, with one of the drivers shooting and killing the other.

Kingston police identified the man who died as 42-year-old Alex Erik Miller and said the other truck driver was a 34-year-old man whose name was being held at this point in their investigation.

The shooter was cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to the police department.

Detectives urged anyone who may have witnessed the initial collision or have more information to contact the Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429.

