Shelby County Commission Community Budget Meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today, Shelby County leaders and the Moral Budget Coalition hosted a community meeting to encourage Shelby County residents to become part of the discussion into the counties budget.

In partnership with the Moral Budget Coalition, the Shelby County Commission launched a new initiative in April called the Community-Centered Participatory Budgeting Process.

It includes a survey that allows residents to rank their budget prioritiesf and suggest new services and programs.

At today’s meeting, Shelby County leaders said only 293 people have taken the survey. They are hoping more residents get involved by taking the survey.

The survey responses will be shared with the Shelby County Commission and Mayor Lee Harris’ Office during the budget process throughout May and June.

The Moral Budget Coalition was created during the 2021 budget cycle to include the community voice in the Shelby County budget process.

