Severe possible through late evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH THROUGH 10 PM: Scattered showers and storms through sunset. Some could be severe with damaging wind or hail. Intense lightning and heavy rain likely with these storms. Temperatures will fall into the 70s in rain-soaked areas. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms will end before midnight with just a few showers overnight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will turn north at 5 mph. Rain totals will range from 1-3″.

SUNDAY: The cold front will move south with just an isolated shower possible, mainly in the morning. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. An unsettled weather pattern returns with scattered showers or storms Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the 60s. It looks dry and pleasant to end the week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

