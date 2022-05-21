Restoration Saturday returns to provide a second chance for Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Saturday, dozens of Memphians took the first step in turning their lives around.

The Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich and her office teamed up with the Shelby County General Sessions Clerk’s Office and the District 21 Prince Hall Masons for Restoration Saturday, a chance for people with criminal records to have their records expunged.

People were also able to receive help with child support, driver’s license issues and job opportunities.

“This is the place for them to come to have an opportunity to resolve the issues or at least get them in a direction where we can get them at some point to clear up their records, restore their driving privileges,” said Tracye Jones with the Shelby County D.A.’s office.

Organizers hosted the event at the Mt. Moriah-East Baptist Church.

It was the first Restoration Saturday since the pandemic forced a hiatus, according to the D.A.’s office.

Jones says bringing court services into neighborhoods makes it easier for people to take those first steps toward that fresh start.

“I think is important because we bring everything together in one location so citizens don’t have to drive all around in the city. They don’t have to go to this office or that office,” said Jones.

In addition to court services, vendors were on hand providing job opportunities for people looking for a better future.

“They provide job training services in case you need that skill and they also provide life skills and so they’ll train you for the things you need to know and help you get certifications to help you get your life in the direction you want it to go,” said Jones.

Not every crime is eligible for expungement.

To see which ones are eligible and to learn more about the expungement process, visit: https://www.scdag.com/expungement

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.