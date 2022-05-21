Redbirds blow late lead at Gwinnett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the diamond, the Memphis Redbirds finding out what life is like without star second baseman Nolan Gorman, and pitcher Matt Liberatore.

Both called up to the parent St. Louis Cardinals.

For the first time this season, the Redbirds blow a late lead.

Gwinnett scores 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning for a comeback victory 3-2.

Birds back home next Tuesday against the Iowa Cubs.

