Rain & storms at times this weekend & more rain next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South this afternoon and early Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler next week but rain chances will remain for most of the upcoming work week.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds with rain and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon along with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and highs in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers mainly early with skies remaining cloudy in the afternoon, highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with highs near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and lows near 60. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a chance of rain with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

