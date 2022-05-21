Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
One dead after overnight shooting(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Kimball Cove Friday night.

Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

