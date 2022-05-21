Memphis Americans Adamson named NISL Coach of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a brilliant first season for the Memphis Americans Indoor Soccer team.

So much so, it earns their head coach the top honor in the league.

Americans Head Coach Corey Adamson is named the National Indoor Soccer League Coach of the Year.

Adamson’s plate was full to overflowing.

He coached both the Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams to the League Championship games, with the women winning it all, and the Men finishing as runner-up.

Their combined records 27-8-3.

If that’s not enough, Adamson also played for the men’s side, finishing second in the league in points, third in goals and first in assists.

