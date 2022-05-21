Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Memphis Americans Adamson named NISL Coach of the Year

Memphis Americans Adamson named NISL Coach of the Year
Memphis Americans Adamson named NISL Coach of the Year(WTOK)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a brilliant first season for the Memphis Americans Indoor Soccer team.

So much so, it earns their head coach the top honor in the league.

Americans Head Coach Corey Adamson is named the National Indoor Soccer League Coach of the Year.

Adamson’s plate was full to overflowing.

He coached both the Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams to the League Championship games, with the women winning it all, and the Men finishing as runner-up.

Their combined records 27-8-3.

If that’s not enough, Adamson also played for the men’s side, finishing second in the league in points, third in goals and first in assists.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The drugs found and arrests made on May 19.
3 arrested, over $600K in drugs seized by Shelby County deputies
The scene of the crash
Train, 18-wheeler collide in Olive Branch
First look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
A first look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
The legislation, named after a labrador retriever that was set on fire by a juvenile in April...
‘Buddy’s Law’ signed into law by Mississippi governor
Man chased by police, steals squad car
Man chased by police, steals squad car

Latest News

Former Redbird Gorman shines in Cardinals debut
Former Redbird Gorman shines in Cardinals debut
Redbirds blow late lead at Gwinnett
Redbirds blow late lead at Gwinnett
Jeran Jackson, Jr. named NBA First Team All Defense
Jeran Jackson, Jr. named NBA First Team All Defense
Hernando still one win from state softball crown