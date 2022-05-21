Advertise with Us
Jeran Jackson, Jr. named NBA First Team All Defense

By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jeran Jackson, Jr. has more nicknames than anybody on the Memphis Grizzlies.

He’s known as Triple J, Trip, and, the one that’s Most Appropriate right now, the block panther!

That’s because Jackson is name KIA First Team All Defense by the NBA.

A 3rd Year Pro out of Michigan State and just 22-years-old, Jackson led the Association in Blocked Shots this year with 177.

He also leads in blocks per game at 2.3, playoff blocks and steals + blocks.

This Triple J’s First Post Season Honor.

He’s also up for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Social Activism award.

