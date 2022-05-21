Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Former Redbird Gorman shines in Cardinals debut

Former Redbird Gorman shines in Cardinals debut
Former Redbird Gorman shines in Cardinals debut(WDAM 7)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now to the big leagues, the Cardinals opening a weekend series at the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night.

We told you about Nolan Gorman, first at bat in the 2nd inning.

Gorman comes through with a base hit through the right side.

His whole family there to see the event.

They also get to see a Cardinal victory.

Big 6th inning for St. Louis.

Former Redbird Yadier Molin with a single up the box. That scores Gorman, and recently called up Juan Yepez.

Memphis all over the lineup.

Cards go on to win it.

Final Score, 5-3.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The drugs found and arrests made on May 19.
3 arrested, over $600K in drugs seized by Shelby County deputies
The scene of the crash
Train, 18-wheeler collide in Olive Branch
First look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
A first look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
The legislation, named after a labrador retriever that was set on fire by a juvenile in April...
‘Buddy’s Law’ signed into law by Mississippi governor
Man chased by police, steals squad car
Man chased by police, steals squad car

Latest News

Redbirds blow late lead at Gwinnett
Redbirds blow late lead at Gwinnett
Memphis Americans Adamson named NISL Coach of the Year
Memphis Americans Adamson named NISL Coach of the Year
Jeran Jackson, Jr. named NBA First Team All Defense
Jeran Jackson, Jr. named NBA First Team All Defense
Hernando still one win from state softball crown