Former Redbird Gorman shines in Cardinals debut
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now to the big leagues, the Cardinals opening a weekend series at the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night.
We told you about Nolan Gorman, first at bat in the 2nd inning.
Gorman comes through with a base hit through the right side.
His whole family there to see the event.
They also get to see a Cardinal victory.
Big 6th inning for St. Louis.
Former Redbird Yadier Molin with a single up the box. That scores Gorman, and recently called up Juan Yepez.
Memphis all over the lineup.
Cards go on to win it.
Final Score, 5-3.
