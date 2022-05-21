Former Redbird Gorman shines in Cardinals debut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now to the big leagues, the Cardinals opening a weekend series at the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night.

We told you about Nolan Gorman, first at bat in the 2nd inning.

Gorman comes through with a base hit through the right side.

His whole family there to see the event.

They also get to see a Cardinal victory.

Big 6th inning for St. Louis.

Former Redbird Yadier Molin with a single up the box. That scores Gorman, and recently called up Juan Yepez.

Memphis all over the lineup.

Cards go on to win it.

Final Score, 5-3.

