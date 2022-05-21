Annual Memphis Greek Fest underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tasty cultural celebration is going on right here in the Mid-South.

The 63rd Annual Memphis Greek Festival is under way at the AnNUNciation Greek Orthodox Church on North Highland Street.

This is an annual celebration of Greek culture, music, fun and of course food.

The festival gates opened today at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.