Annual Memphis Greek Fest underway
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tasty cultural celebration is going on right here in the Mid-South.

The 63rd Annual Memphis Greek Festival is under way at the AnNUNciation Greek Orthodox Church on North Highland Street.

This is an annual celebration of Greek culture, music, fun and of course food.

The festival gates opened today at 11 a.m.

