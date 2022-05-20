Windy and warm with weekend rain on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Windy and warm this afternoon with highs around 90. Expect a good supply of sun. Winds will be south at 10-20 with gusts over 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning sun will give way to clouds in the afternoon. It will be hot with highs in the mid 80s to near 90. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph. Showers or storms are likely Saturday night along a cold front. Rain will be heavy at times. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: The cold front will linger on Sunday with isolated showers possible. Highs will only reach the low 70s. Rain totals will range from 1-2″.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. An unsettled weather pattern continues with scattered showers or storms, mainly Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the 60s. It will looks cooler and drier to end the week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

