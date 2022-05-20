Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

What your nails say about your health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Believe it or not, your nails are a window into your overall health.

Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Dana Stern joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some easy tips to keep your nails healthy.

“When it comes to nail produce choice, look at the ingredients and avoid products that contain formaldehyde,” Dr. Stern said. “We know formaldehyde is a carcinogen, yet it is still in some many nail care formulations. It’s also going to make brittle nails worse.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
Anthony Littlejohn
Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling pills
May 19, 2022
Eyes on the tropics: Potential for pre-season storm
Yo Gotti is looking to hire a chauffeur for his new $600K Rolls-Royce
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters
Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

Latest News

MAS offers free adoption weekend (MAS)
MAS offers free adoption weekend
MAS offers free adoption weekend
Living Well Network provides connection to mental health resources
Living Well Network provides connection to mental health resources
Living Well Network provides connection to mental health resources
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson (La Prensa Latina)
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson