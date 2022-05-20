What your nails say about your health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Believe it or not, your nails are a window into your overall health.

Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Dana Stern joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some easy tips to keep your nails healthy.

“When it comes to nail produce choice, look at the ingredients and avoid products that contain formaldehyde,” Dr. Stern said. “We know formaldehyde is a carcinogen, yet it is still in some many nail care formulations. It’s also going to make brittle nails worse.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

